Young Thug is pushing towards helping African immigrants who've been stranded in Ukraine and prevented from fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion. Per Business Insider and multiple first-hand accounts shared across social media, the Ukrainian authorities have enforced a "Ukrainians First" policy which has prevented Black people in the country from being able to cross the border to Poland.

Young Thug took to Instagram where he put out a call to his fellow peers in the music industry to come together in helping African students who are being blocked from leaving Ukraine. "If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass,” he wrote. “Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”Thug received several responses from Strick, Kevin Liles, and entrepreneur PJ Kev who reposted his Story onto theirs.

Several African students who've shared their stories on social media have stated that authorities have blocked Black people from entering trains or busses at the Ukraine-Poland border. Several videos have emerged revealing that even women with babies as young as 3 months old are being blocked from shelter or transportation. There have been similar stories from Indian students who've also tried to leave the country amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Check out Young Thug's post below.

