Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared a general military mobilization, CNN reports.

Late on Thursday, February 25th, the political leader signed a declaration ordering a broad-based mobilization including the capital of Kyiv and all of Ukraine's major cities "in order to ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations."

"Mobilization shall be carried out within 90 days from the date of entry into force of this Decree," the announcement read, also instructing "the Security Service of Ukraine to take counterintelligence measures during the general mobilization."

The "conscription of conscripts, reservists for military service, their delivery to military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," and other state security services have been ordered so far, and at the same time, the country announced a ban on all male citizens aged 18-60 leaving Ukraine.

"In particular, it is forbidden for men aged 18-60, Ukraine citizens, to leave the borders of Ukraine," a statement from State Border Guard Service explains. "This regulation will remain in effect for the period of the legal regime of martial law. We ask the citizens to take this information into consideration."

In other Russia-Ukraine conflict news – internet sleuths and pop culture enthusiasts have discovered that a decades-old episode of The Simpsons actually predicted today's situation, with showrunner Al Jean chiming in on the "very sad" realization with comments that "it wasn't hard to predict" such events.

