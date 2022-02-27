As if word of what's happening over in Ukraine wasn't already bad enough, now, claims of racism against Africans attempting to leave the country have been pouring out online.

According to TMZ, most of the alleged racism has been occurring at the Ukrainian-Polish border in the northwest region, "where many allege that border agents and local police are literally letting white Ukrainians hop on in while refusing access – or at the very least, limiting access – to Black people."

Multiple clips have been popping up on platforms like Twitter, some of which show "scores of African migrants and/or expatriates being left behind at train stations," and many Black people actually being pushed back as they attempt to enter and reach safety.

In one visual, we see a group of Africans who appear to have weapons drawn on them, sending tensions escalating quickly as they yell out in fear and explain that they're unarmed students.

"Watch how they are threatening to shoot us!" one person in the country at the chaotic time shared. "We are currently at the Ukraine-Poland border. Their police and army refused to let Africans cross, they only allow Ukrainian. Some have slept here for two days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv."

In other news, earlier today, Elon Musk confirmed that his SpaceX organization will step in and save the day should Russia pull any stunts with the International Space Station, which they control the engine of – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the situation in Ukraine.

[Via]