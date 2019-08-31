Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West, at the top of May. Since his arrival, Kim has shared numerous updates on how "calm and chill" he is compared to his siblings and how much of a twin he is to his sister, Chicago. While Kim and Kanye definitely have the means and space to have another child, they've both seemingly agreed that four is the cap.



Kim answered some questions on Instagram recently and responded to a fan who asked if she wants to have more kids. “I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote.

One of Kim's latest duties saw her sharing updates on Kanye's upcoming album Jesus Is King. The 38-year-old shared an image of a tracklist to her Instagram with a release date of September 27th, 2019. We can only hope no leaks get dropped in the days leading up, saving the project for its proper delivery - something Pusha Trecently spoke on referencing Yandhi leaks. "I hate it, luckily we are talented beyond measure and can always cook up more. But I honestly hate it for the sake of making an event of a song or project, it ruins all that we have in store for u guys," he said.