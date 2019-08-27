It's been a minute since Kanye's given us a solid update on his follow-up to Ye but he's apparently been locking in studio time. The story behind the album itself is quite interesting. It was initially supposed to come out in September 2018 but got pushed back to Black Friday. Kanye then pushed it back once again. While many anticipated the album, new songs began to leak online which inevitably ruins the allure of Yandhi.

Pusha T isn't happy about these leaks, either. The G.O.O.D Music president shared his disappointment in the fact that all of these leaks are ruining the work they've been putting in towards the album. On the other hand, he doesn't think it actually impacts the project as a whole since the whole team is full of extremely talented people.

"I hate it, luckily we are talented beyond measure and can always cook up more. But I honestly hate it for the sake of making an event of a song or project, it ruins all that we have in store for u guys," he wrote.

Despite this, Pusha T admits that he's a fan of leaks just as much as the next man. Following the release of his new single, "Sociopath," the rapper took to Twitter to tell his fans that he wanted people to actually have the song on streaming services instead of just listening to low-quality leaked versions online.