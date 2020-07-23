Kanye West is seemingly pretty insecure in his marriage to Kim Kardashian because, after a newly-released photo shows how innocently Meek Mill and Kim were seated during their meeting at the Waldorf -- which Kanye claims made him consider filing for divorce -- Kanye has effectively been proven wrong, branded as "jealous" by some.

As you surely know by now, Kanye West insinuated that Kim Kardashian had cheated on him with Meek Mill in a series of tweets the other day, citing their meeting in Los Angeles as the turning point for him. He says that Kim was "out of line" for linking up with Meek to discuss prison reform.

It was since revealed that another person was involved in their luncheon and, now, photos have been released showing just how innocent the meeting actually was.

The photo in question shows Kim and Meek facing one another at the restaurant table, joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai. They've got drinks and food on the table. As expected, there was no funny business detected.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian have since commented on the situation. Meek called Kanye's claims "cap" on Twitter. Kim took to her Instagram Stories to send off a lengthy statement, supporting her husband and speaking about his bipolar disease.

