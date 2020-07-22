Just when you thought a visit from Dave Chappelle and a few other supportive faces would keep Kanye West's Twitter fingers at bay...think again. Kanye has made Twitter the place to be over the last few days after his Harriet Tubman comments have gone viral and last night (July 20), he fired off a series of tweets that left the public befuddled. It looks like he closing out Tuesday (July 21) evening out with a bang, as well, with a few accusations against his wife that include a mention about Meek Mill.



Kanye wrote "come and get me" and then named "Drake" and "Larsa." He then asked, "Should I name more?" He also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner "Kris Jong-Un" and shared another screenshot that shows he's allegedly texted her with no response. In another tweet the rapper wrote, "ALL POSITIVITY WHEN THE DEVIL ATTACKS EVEN IF I NEVER SEE MY KIDS TILL THEY ARE 18 CAUSE YOU BELIEVE WHITE PEOPLE ON GOD NORTH WITH NEVER BE EXPLOITED BY THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY."

"MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots," Kanye wrote. He took a screenshot of that tweet and added the caption, "We can handle this like gentlemen."

Things didn't stop there. He intensified his tirade by dropping a bombshell about his marriage. "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me," he wrote about being an involuntary psychiatric hold. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform.' I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me. Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???"

And he kept going. "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy," Kanye added. "Says the future president." It didn't take long for Kanye to delete his tweets, but the internet has already snatched them up. Swipe through below.