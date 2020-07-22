Out of absolutely nowhere, Meek Mill was thrown into Kanye West's "war" against his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his wife Kim Kardashian. According to Kanye, he has been trying to get a divorce with Kim since her meeting with Meek Mill at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Angeles, where they discussed prison reform. Both Kim and Meek have shown a strong passion and interest in criminal justice reform and, according to new reports, their meeting was never actually one-on-one.

Sources close to Kim and Meek told TMZ that another person was present during the entirety of their meeting. Clara Wu Tsai, a philanthropist, met with both celebrities at the Jean-Georges restaurant at the Waldorf last year. The trio discussed ways they could advance their mission to reform the prison system. A witness claims that Kim left the Waldorf directly after their meeting, heading out solo. In fact, Kim and Meek have reportedly never even been alone together.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

These new details come following a series of tweets that Kanye West sent off, suggesting that his wife had an affair with the Philadelphia rapper. He also implied that Kris Jenner and Kim are white supremacists.

Kim Kardashian has issued a statement about her husband's mental health, speaking about his bi-polar disease and sticking by his side, seemingly supporting him throughout this mess.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Pray for Kanye.

