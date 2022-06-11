Last weekend, it was Post Malone's twelve carat toothache that received all the flowers on our Fire Emoji playlist update, but this time around we've got a selection of new singles from various artists for your consideration.

First on our list is Kid Cudi's highly anticipated return, "Do What I Want," which will be a part of his upcoming Entergalactic album, due out later this year.

"Feel like writin' a movie, yeah, that shit would be groovy / Anything that I want, anything that will move me," Scott Mescudi raps over the infectious beat. "Next step, I'm on my shit and I'm livin' with love / And I'm crushin' all praises to my angels above."

Another new addition comes from Sleepy Hallow on his "Die Young" collaboration with 347aidan, followed by Nardo Wick's amped-up crowd-pleaser, "Riot."

Finally, we have a joint track that brings three icons – Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage – together on one song. "Cash In Cash Out" also landed on DSPs this New Music Friday. "Tyler went crazy. He had done that verse before he put his last album out," Skateboard P told Zane Lowe.

"He's got his point of view on things. We'll talk about some shit or whatever, but then he'll go right in the booth and go into his zone when he finds those amazing pockets, and he just stays in character," he added of 21.

Stream our Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to dive into our R&B Season playlist.