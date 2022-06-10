Kid Cudi Drops "Do What I Want" From Forthcoming Album "Entergalactic"

For years, Kid Cudi's fans have been waiting for news about the official release of his forthcoming album Entergalactic, and the record's first single is a promising hint at its arrival. The beloved "Day N Nite" hitmaker has been spending much of his recent days spreading awareness about mental health as well as his journey using music as therapy, but Cudi is back with a new single that he announced earlier this week.

Cudi first teased "Do What I Want" a little over two years ago and even performed the song live back in April.

"ENTERGALACTIC is the greatest piece of art Ive ever made," Cudi previously shared on Twitter. "I am so sooo f*ckin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making."

Stream "Do What I Want" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Get your girl off her, hey, said she ready to play

It's all a game, it's all a game, and I'm doin' my thang

More rage, more rage, black Porsche in the rain

Someone stop me, b*tch, get off me, man, my life ain't the same

Natural killer, born and suddenly feelin' in pain

[via]