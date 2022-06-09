Pharrell Williams is pulling out all the stops at this year's edition of Something In The Water festival. Earlier this year, P shared the festival line-up including artists like Tyler, The Creator, J Balvin, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby and more who will perform over the course of Juneteenth weekend.



As usual, Pharrell will be filling up the headlining spot on the weekend, and he's bringing along a slew of guests to join him on stage. The Pharrell & Phriends set list will include Justin Timberlake, SZA, Q-Tip, N.O.R.E, and the Clipse. Both Pusha T and (No) Malice will be joining forces as the Clipse during the festival in Washington, D.C. on Juneteenth weekend. It's particularly exciting since we got two new offerings from the Virginia Beach brothers this year including Nigo's "Punch Bowl" and "Pray For Me" ft. Labrinth on Pusha T's It's Almost Dry.

If you're concerned that you might miss out on Pharrell's star-powered set list, the festival will be live streamed in partnership with Amazon Music. Something In The Water Festival will be available to watch on Twitch and Prime.

“Amazon Music always has the most innovative programming and I’m thrilled they have come onboard to livestream SOMETHING IN THE WATER’” said Pharrell Williams in a statement. “By livestreaming they are helping give access to so many people who can’t travel to DC Juneteenth weekend.”

P also expanded the line-up with the inclusion of Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, 21 Savage and DC locals Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB and YungManny.

Check out the full line-up below.