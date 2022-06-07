Post Malone Delivers 2 New Tracks For The Deluxe Version Of "Twelve Carat Toothache"

Only a handful of days have passed since Post Malone unleashed his long-awaited fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, but the Grammy-nominated hitmaker is already back with more music.

The deluxe version of Twelve Carat Toothache has arrived, and two new solo tracks from Post Malone — titled "Waiting For Never" and "Hateful" — have been tacked onto the end of the album.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The news of Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe) arrives just one day after sales projections from Hits Daily Double. As we reported yesterday, Post Malone's latest release is anticipated to move 115k-139k album-equivalent units, and while experts a predicting that he'll land his third consecutive Billboard 200 chart-topper, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti may move enough units to challenge Twelve Carat Toothache for the top spot.

Peep the extended tracklist below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the deluxe version of Posty's fourth studio album.

Tracklist:

1. Reputation

2. Cooped Up ft. Roddy Ricch

3. Lemon Tree

4. Wrapped Around Your Finger

5. I Like You (A Happier Song) ft. Doja Cat

6. I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) ft. Gunna

7. Insane

8. Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol ft. Fleet Foxes

9. Wasting Angels ft. The Kid LAROI.

10. Euthanasia

11. When I'm Alone

12. Waiting For A Miracle

13. One Right Now ft. The Weeknd

14. New Recording 12, Jan 3, 2020

15. Waiting For Never

16. Hateful