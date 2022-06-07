mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Post Malone Delivers 2 New Tracks For The Deluxe Version Of "Twelve Carat Toothache"

Joshua Robinson
June 07, 2022 10:53
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe)
Post Malone

The deluxe version of "Twelve Carat Toothache" features two new solo cuts from Post Malone.


Only a handful of days have passed since Post Malone unleashed his long-awaited fourth studio albumTwelve Carat Toothache, but the Grammy-nominated hitmaker is already back with more music.

The deluxe version of Twelve Carat Toothache has arrived, and two new solo tracks from Post Malone — titled "Waiting For Never" and "Hateful" — have been tacked onto the end of the album.

ost Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The news of Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe) arrives just one day after sales projections from Hits Daily Double. As we reported yesterday, Post Malone's latest release is anticipated to move 115k-139k album-equivalent units, and while experts a predicting that he'll land his third consecutive Billboard 200 chart-topper, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti may move enough units to challenge Twelve Carat Toothache for the top spot.

Peep the extended tracklist below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the deluxe version of Posty's fourth studio album.

Tracklist:
1. Reputation
2. Cooped Up ft. Roddy Ricch
3. Lemon Tree
4. Wrapped Around Your Finger
5. I Like You (A Happier Song) ft. Doja Cat
6. I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) ft. Gunna
7. Insane
8. Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol ft. Fleet Foxes
9. Wasting Angels ft. The Kid LAROI.
10. Euthanasia
11. When I'm Alone
12. Waiting For A Miracle
13. One Right Now ft. The Weeknd
14. New Recording 12, Jan 3, 2020
15. Waiting For Never
16. Hateful

Post Malone Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe) twelve carat toothache
Post Malone Delivers 2 New Tracks For The Deluxe Version Of "Twelve Carat Toothache"
