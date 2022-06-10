Nardo Wick Brings Forth Sinister Energy On New Single "Riot"

Over the last year or so, Nardo Wick has shown himself to be one of the most interesting voices amongst young stars in the game right now. His breakout single "Who Want The Smoke" was a huge hit and it showcased some sinister flows that made Wick sound like a man who is not to be messed with. This is a style that he has brought to all of his other tracks and on his new single "Riot," he reaffirms his signature sound.

As you will hear down below, we have some dark trap production all while Wick delivers some violent lyrics that are meant to be a word of warning to anyone who is thinking of opposing him. The track is most definitely a banger and heading into the weekend, this could be the perfect addition to any gym playlist.

Let us know what you think of this brand new song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull your mask down when the sun go down

For the ones I love, I burn down the whole town

Made it out the flood, they was hoping that we drown

All that tweaking leave you sleeping, put a hole in your crown