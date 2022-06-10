mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pharrell, 21 Savage, & Tyler, The Creator Blaze Through "Cash In Cash Out"

Erika Marie
June 10, 2022 00:30
In a recent interview, Pharrell praised his collaborators and explained why they are two of his favorites.


Three powerhouses have joined together like the Hip Hop Avengers this New Music Friday (June 10) and they've blessed your playlist with a new single. Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, and Tyler, The Creator have shared "Cash In Cash Out" and this anticipated track was discussed when The Neptunes icon recently caught up with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.

"I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn't let up. So, it's like those are the two. It's like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves….Tyler went crazy. He had done that verse before he put his last album out," said Pharrell. Of 21, the megaproducer added, "I love driving that out of people because it takes us places. You know what it is? He's got his point of view on things. We'll talk about some sh*t or whatever, but then he'll go right in the booth and go into his zone when he finds those amazing pockets, and he just stays in character."

"It's awesome to watch. He's one of my faves." Stream "Cash In Cash Out" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Ridin' in the coupe and it's a sport (Yeah)
My bodyguard look like a horse (Straight up)
She gon' suck me up like it's a chore (On God)
Took the La Ferrari on a tour (21)
Buy a Richard Mill' when I get bored (Bored)
Put my sidepiece inside a Porsche (A PorschÐµ)

