Pharrell has announced that his highly-anticipated collaboration with 21 Savage, "Cash In Cash Out," a snippet of which recently leaked, will be released next week. The official track will also feature Tyler, the Creator.

In the leaked snippet of the upcoming song, 21 can be heard rapping "cash in, cash out, cash in, cash out" over and over with Pharrell's production.



Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

While the legendary producer hasn't released a solo album since 2014's Girl, he's stayed busy in the years since releasing numerous collaborative singles as well as an album with N.E.R.D. titled No One Ever Really Dies. He also recently worked with Kendrick Lamar on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers song, "Mr. Morale."

"Cash In Cash Out" comes ahead of Pharrell's upcoming Something in the Water Festival, which will be held in Washington D.C. from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The lineup includes Chloe x Halle, Ashe, Calvin Harris, Bia, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Jon Batiste Tyler, the Creator, and more.

In addition to working with Pharrell on "Cash In Cash Out," 21 was also recently in the studio with DJ Khaled working on music for the Father of Asahd artist's upcoming album. Khaled has also worked on the project with Lil Baby.

Check out Pharrell's announcement below.



