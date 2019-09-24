Oh man... this got ugly quickly. For years, Khia has been taunting Trina and recently, as Trina mourns the passing of her mother, Khia has struck again with ferocious insults. It may not be a very appropriate time to go after her longstanding rival but the things Khia has been saying are downright disrespectful. We reported several days ago that the "My Neck, My Back" rapper said that Trina "sacrificed her mammy," which was a comment that seriously upset the rapper's cousin, Love & Hip Hop star Bobby Lytes. After his response, Khia decided to give him the time of day, roasting him and going on a homophobic rant on her official video-sharing platform.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images -- Bobby Lytes attends the Pantene Style Stage at the 2019 BET Awards at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

"We the people sentence you to a DNAids test," said Khia to Lytes. "See your access has been denied down that Old Town Road cause you been desperately chasing Lil Nas [X] and he don't want you. So you won't be riding no horses but you can ride your sissy cauliflower colored ass down to the free clinic to get some penicillin shots bitch."

Khia went on to reference the viral moment Bobby Lytes tried to approach Lil Nas X at a recent awards show, noting that the country-rapper was clearly not interested in his advances. Then, she shut down Trina by mentioning her failed relationships with Lil Wayne and French Montana.

"Nobody wants either of you or them. Not Lil Nas or Lil Wayne. Hell, even French Montana didn't want that bastard hound. He went all the way to Khloé [Kardashian] and you know don't nobody want her," said Khia. "Child get your shit together. Go and get that throat and that loose asshole swabbed so that you can finally have several seats without itching and a burning sensation in your pants bitch. When it come to roasting the queen, please come correct. And Sourpuss, we heard you and Trick were performing at your mammy funeral and no one was there."

