It hasn't even been 48-hours since Lil Nas X revealed to his fans that he's gay and already he's got a few candidates wanting a shot with the young music maker. "Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," Lil Nas X shared on Twitter of the second to last track on his debut tape.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami's star Bobby Lytes clearly saw the news and was all kinds of excited, sharing an image to his Instagram feed with a photo of Lil Nas X and a suggestive caption about his new Man Crush Monday. "#MCM ❤️🤷🏽‍♂️ somebody tell Lil NasX I’m tryna riiiiidee till I can’t no more!" Bobby wrote alongside the image.

The joke of the day surrounding Lil Nas X's coming touches on his "ride no more" lyrics on his hit "Old Town Road" track. But don't get it twisted, the 20-year-old jumped on Twitter to let it be known that the song is really just about horses. "Old town road is literally about horses," he wrote.

In another tweet, Lil Nas shared another note about his sexuality. "Just cuz i’m gay don’t mean i’m not straight," he wrote.