Tragic news has struck Trina and her family. Vernessa "Nessa" Taylor, Trina's mother, passed away on Monday morning after she succumbed to her battle with cancer. A rep from Trina's camp confirmed the news to TMZ earlier today. Nessa was only 62-years-old. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that 'Nessa' lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance," the rep from Trina's camp told the publication. They've asked the public to respect the family's privacy at this time.

Trina and her mother had a very tight-knit relationship. Trina's often credited her mother for being her foundation and helping her overcome hardships in her life as well as instilling the values in her to become the successful person she is today. She even detailed her mother's influence on her life in the 2017 song, "Mama (The One)."

"Gave birth to your baby girl/ You always warned me 'bout these streets and this crazy world/ Taught me how to survive and keep my head up/ Taught me how to be a lady, stack my bread up," she raps on the song.

Vernessa Taylor was also an activist in her community that advocated for confidence and self-love among women.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Trina and her family at this time.