Keyshia Ka’oir, entrepreneur and wife to Atlanta rapper, Gucci Mane, celebrated her daughter’s 16th birthday over the weekend.

The birthday girl, Dior, wore a long, feathered red gown with sparkling accessories to her party, setting herself apart from the rest of her family, who were dressed in all black.





Her parents gifted her with a diamond necklace and Birkin bag for the occasion. In addition to that, she also received a few special video birthday wishes from artists like Kodak Black, Quavo, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi. City Girls rapper, JT, also gave her some love through the phone, saying, “I know you’re special because you’re a Sagitarrius like me. So, turn the f*** up and do city girl things. Period.”

Keyshia’s mom and Keyshia's youngest child, Ice, were also at the party, smiling and taking family photos together. While the 1017 founder, Gucci, didn’t post much about the Sweet Sixteen itself, he can be seen in pictures celebrating, and shared a couples pic from the evening, championing his wifey with the caption, "Best decision I ever made."

In recent years, Keyshia has talked about how she chooses to keep her children off social media, for the most part. In an interview with The Breakfast Club on preferring a private life, she said, “I don’t want the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them to be on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

Nonetheless, she gave fans a rare peak at her daughter, with more than one post of Dior on her special day. "Happy Birthday Princess DIOR! The Big Sixteen. Your mommy loves u," she wrote on one of the posts.

It's worth noting, the couple is probably already preparing for another birthday, as first child together, Ice, will be turning one in just a couple of weeks, on December, 23.

Check out Dior's reaction to all her parents' celeb-friends wishing her a happy birthday below.



