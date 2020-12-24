It's been a big year for Gucci Mane overall as he released another book, got the 1017 machine oiled up correctly, and even made amends with his sworn enemy, Jeezy the Snowman. The pair performed "So Icy" together after roughly 20 years of beefing for Verzuz. Professionally, things continued to be great for Gucci.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

But before the year ends, he's received the biggest blessing of all. After announcing that he and Keyshia were expecting their first child earlier in 2020, the couple has revealed that they've welcomed their little bundle of joy. His name, you ask? Ice Davis.

"My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis," Gucci Mane wrote alongside a photo of Keyshia. "He's here!" The Wopster family is blossoming. It'll be quite interesting to see the parental side of Gucci Mane in the future.

Ice Davis is their first child together but they do have children from their previous relationships. Gucci Mane has one son with his ex Sheena Evans. Keyshia Ka'oir also revealed that she has children, as well, after rumors that she left three kids behind in Jamaica started to spread across the Internet.

"Gucci and I both have children. We do," she said in a Breakfast Club interview in 2017. "They all live with us," she added. "And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”

Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis on the birth of Ice Davis.