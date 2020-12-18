Gucci Mane, who revealed that he has a son on the way last month, has posted adorable new pictures of the ultrasound.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

"Wow my son bout to look just like me," he wrote in the caption.

Gucci and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, first confirmed the pregnancy back in August on Instagram. "My wife pregnant my life is great," Gucci wrote at the time.

Ka'oir initially announced the couple were trying to have a baby back in 2019, writing on Twitter, "I think it’s time I get off birth control and have us the cutest lil baby boy."

Gucci, who squashed his beef with Jeezy last month for a viral Verzuz performance, was the topic of conversation in our new interview with Zaytoven:

"The night that Gucci put up the post with the Verzuz, saying ‘Gucci Mane Vs. The Snocone’ or something like that," he says in the interview. "‘Cause he had just agreed to do it. He wasn’t supposed to do it. They weren't supposed to do it, so he had just agreed to it. Then, he was like, ‘Cool, I’m finna post this right now.’ I don’t even think he was supposed to post it right then, but he went on and posted it. ‘Cause we were in the studio, we were excited about it. And he was like, ‘Man, I’m finna post this right now.’ So that’s when I knew it was official."

