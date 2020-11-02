Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together. One of hip-hop's favorite couples, Gucci and Keyshia both have kids from separate relationships but they've never welcomed a child into the world together. That's all set to change in a matter of weeks.

This weekend, Keyshia Ka'oir and her best-selling author husband held a gender reveal party and, while the child will only know their gender when they grow up, their assigned sex was revealed to the world.

"It’s a Boy," wrote Keyshia on Instagram, showing off pictures from the blue-themed party. She was decked out in an extravagant baby blue dress and Guwop wore a powder blue suit to complement her swag.

"We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir," wrote Gucci on his own post.

The couple has gotten congratulatory messages from the likes of Rick Ross, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Remy Ma, Trina, and others.

What do you think they'll name their baby boy?

Recently, Gucci Mane made headlines for offering his take on Verzuz, declaring himself unbeatable and saying that he would only participate if he got the bag first. Specifically, Guwop wants a million dollars to even consider signing up for the celebratory new season.