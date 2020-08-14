Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir have been one of hip-hop's favorite couples over the last few years. The pair got married all the way back in 2017 when Gucci was going through a massive rebrand that saw him lose a ton of weight and get into the best shape of his life. When they first got together, both Gucci and Keyshia had children from previous relationships, although it was ambiguous as to whether or not the two would have kids of their own together.

Last year, Ka'oir hinted that she was ready to have a kid, and today, both Gucci and Keyshia took to Instagram where they confirmed that their first child is, in fact, on the way. "My wife pregnant my life is great," Gucci wrote, all while Ka'oir said: "I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics."

Neither has confirmed how far along Ka'oir is in her pregnancy, while there is also no word yet on the sex of the baby. Needless to say, these two are extremely excited to be parents together and we're sure there will be plenty more pregnancy updates to come.

Stay tuned for updates as these two get ready to welcome a child into the world.