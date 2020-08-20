Last week, Keyshia Ka'oir confirmed that she and Gucci Mane are expecting their first child as a couple. They have been married for three years, together for even longer, waiting for the right time to bring a baby into the world. They decided that now is better than ever, making the most of their quarantine time together and announcing the news to the world.

As the congratulatory messages continue to pour in, Gucci Mane has just shared a new photo from a doctor's appointment with his wife, dropping the ultrasound pics on Instagram.

"My baby otw," wrote the legendary Atlanta rap artist.

This is just the latest stage in Guwop's reinvention as a new man. Ever since he was released from prison in 2016, he has been showing signs of growth and improvement. While he may still be in the streets, he has new priorities in his life, including his wife, family, fitness, and building an empire for future artists to succeed with his wisdom. A baby is the next step for Gucci.

Gucci Mane already has a son, who is twelve-years-old, from a previous relationship. Keyshia Ka'oir is also already a mother, having two daughters and a son with her ex.

Congratulations to the happy couple!