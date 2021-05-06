Social media is attempting to pit two men against each other. Kevin Samuels is a controversial social media figure who prides himself as being a consultant and dating expert who often turns heads with his takes on women. He recently visited The Joe Budden Podcast where he explained why he thought Saweetie's beauty only deserved a rating of "six" on a scale of one to 10, but that is the least scandalous comment he's made since gaining popularity online.

Dr. Umar Johnson is not only a pan-African intellectual who works with inner-city schools and children with behavioral issues, but he's also quite the popular meme. He's known for calling a select group of Black people "c*ons" and it seems that Samuels isn't much of a fan.

"The man who has two children by two different women that he never married," said Samuels. "The guy in the last ten years has not built brick one of the school he's collected money from?... The man who calls you 'queen,' 'mother,' 'goddess,' and all this other kind of stuff and again, for those who are keeping score, this is another who comes on here and says, 'Talk to us more like Umar.'" He then went on to mock Dr. Umar before giving him a shout-out and saying he doesn't have a problem with him.

Over on Dr. Umar's Instagram Live, the activist called out the Dirty Dozen of Division—his moniker, not ours—that he calls "beta males who are trying to build a platform by making Black women feel bad." He added, "I don't like it. I can't appreciate Black men trying to make a dollar off of making Black women feel bad." Dr. Umar also called out Black women who are "so thirsty for validation" that they "are participating in the attacks and slander against the Black female community."

Technically, Dr. Umar didn't directly address Samuels in the clip, so later, he returned to Instagram to share that people have taken the soundbite and used it in an effort to create "empty 'entertainment.'" Swipe below to read through and watch all of the posts.