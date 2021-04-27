The Ma'Khia Bryant case once again became a controversial topic of conversation on The Breakfast Club. On Monday (April 26), the radio show kicked off the week with special guest Dr. Umar Johnson, a speaker and psychologist who works within the Black community, specifically with children with behavioral disorders.

We previously reported on DJ Envy are Charlamagne the God debating Ma'Khia's case after the 16-year-old was shot dead by Columbus Ohio police officer Nicholas Reardon last week. Dr. Umar condemned the officer's actions in a passionate delivery, but Envy stood his ground.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"I work in schools, Charlamagne," said Dr. Umar. "I have seen lunchroom aids with no police training. No bulletproof vest. No knife-proof vest. No gun in the pocket. I have seen elderly Black women and elderly Black men take knives and other weapons out of the hands of students during lunchroom riots. You mean to tell me... a trained, armed police, with a bulletproof vest can't get the knife outta the hand of a 16-year-old."

"You have White males who are conducting mass murders all across this country. Every other week we're getting a mass murder in America," he continued. "Fully armed, fully violent, murderous White men are apprehended by the police without being shot and without losing their life. So, explain to me how a White man with a AK-47 can be taken without a police officer firing a bullet after he done murdered six, seven, eight people, but a 16-year-old with a butter knife cannot be apprehended without a bullet being shot. That is nonsense. They killed her because they knew they would get away with it."

DJ Envy chimed in. "I'm not gon' lie," said Envy. "I must be a c*on 'cause I don't agree with you on this one and I'mma tell you why." Envy said that the White men "walking around" with weapons "should get shot immediately" without question. He then reiterated his position about Ma'Khia Bryant and agreed with Reardon's response because he "doesn't know friend or foe." Dr. Umar didn't let him off the hook.

Check out The Breakfast Club's interview with Dr. Umar in full below, but you can check out the conversation about Ma'Khia Bryant at the 41:35 mark.