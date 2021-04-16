Kevin Samuels
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Calls Adam22 "Disgusting" Over Kevin Samuels ContentBudden had all the smoke for Adam while confronting him on how he handled Kevin Samuels's death. Adam fiercely defended himself. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKevin Samuels' Cause Of Death Determined To Be Hypertension: ReportKevin Samuels' cause of death was reportedly due to hypertension.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBET Awards Honors Kevin Samuels During In Memoriam: Fans ReactFans had mixed responses to Kevin Samuels' inclusion in the in memoriam video at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- TVStephen Glover Says Kevin Samuels' Role In "Atlanta" Was Meant For Steve HarveyStephen Glover explains how Kevin Samuels ended up on the latest season of "Atlanta." By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePastor Jamal Bryant Apologizes For Disparaging Kevin Samuels From The PulpitThe celebrity pastor and ex-husband to "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant is back after criticizing Samuels posthumously.By Erika Marie
- GossipKevin Samuels' Family Refuses Funeral Cash From Fake GoFundMeThe family of Kevin Samuels was offered money from the fraudulent GoFundMe, but declined it.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureT.I. To Dedicate Entire Episode Of "ExpediTIously" To Kevin SamuelsT.I. has taken to Instagram to announce an episode of the "ExpediTIously" podcast dedicated entirely to Kevin Samuels.By Cole Blake
- GramOmarion Thinks It's "Disgusting" That Pastor Jamal Bryant Condemned Kevin SamuelsThe singer says it's "wack asf" that the famed pastor mentioned that Samuels needs a GoFundMe for his funeral during a sermon.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVivica A. Fox Calls Kevin Samuels's Death "Karma"Vivica A. Fox had harsh words for Kevin Samuels after his death.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save HimThe 911 call from Kevin Samuels's death has been made public.By Cole Blake
- GramT.I. Calls Out People For "Bullying" Kevin Samuels After His DeathT.I. says he "can't stand" hearing people criticize Kevin Samuels after his death.By Cole Blake
- LifeWoman Who Was Allegedly With Kevin Samuels The Night He Died Speaks OutA woman claims she did the right thing regarding Kevin's untimely death.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramMarlon Wayans Pays Respect To Kevin Samuels: "Thank U For Those You Healed"The actor expressed his appreciation for Samuels "trying to hold on and express masculinity" and said he would pray for the late social media star's family.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDL Hughley Thinks "R. Kelly Would Get Warmer Condolences" Than Kevin Samuels Has GottenDL Hughley has entered the chat.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKevin Samuels' Mom Comments On His Passing As Police Issue ReportKevin Samuels' mom learned of his passing through social media.By Alexander Cole
- GossipKevin Samuels Has Reportedly Passed Away At 56After rumors circulated throughout the day, various outlets claim to have confirmed that the controversial "image consultant" has died.By Erika Marie
- NewsFuture Seeks Counsel From Kevin Samuels In "Worst Day" VisualOn the track, Future details why Valentine's Day isn't his favorite holiday.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture Drops "Worst Day" Video Teaser Featuring Kevin SamuelsFuture has received the help of Kevin Samuels to promote his new single, "Worst Day."By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBrittany Renner and Kevin Samuels Link Up Following PJ Washington SplitKevin Samuels shared an IG story with Brittany Renner.By Nancy Jiang
- GramLizzo Targeted By Kevin Samuels In Fake Nike Ad He Believed Was RealThe controversial social media personality called out Lizzo and Nike for the BBW meme, only to realize later it wasn't even the singer in the photo.By Erika Marie
- GramKevin Samuels Mocks Dr. Umar Johnson As Fans Pit Them Against Each OtherDr. Umar called out YouTubers profiting from "making Black women feel bad" while Samuels called out Johnson's family life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Asks Kevin Samuels Why He Rated Saweetie A "Six"The popular social media dating and image consultant rated the Bay Area star's looks on a scale of one to 10.By Erika Marie