It's clear that 2019 was a wild ride for Kevin McCall, and the singer is beginning 2020 with just as much controversy. Last year, McCall was arrested on domestic violence charges, sued his ex Eva Marcille for custody of their daughter even though he reportedly hasn't seen the little girl in years, got arrested for trespassing, accused Drake and Tank of copying his collaboration with Chris Brown, trolled Jess Hilarious, and then got into a physical altercation with a courthouse security guard while he was on his way to his custody hearing. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.



McCall ended 2019 with news that his custody lawsuit was reportedly dismissed by a Georgia judge because the singer needed to take up his grievances with a California courthouse, and weeks after receiving the news, he took to Instagram to jibe his ex. “What do u get when u cross the term 'police' with let’s say, a random WORD like – let’s say 'escort' just randomly,” he reportedly said.

"So what do u get when u cross the word 'Police' and 'Escort'. Answer : PIG-FORD (Yeah I just for idea from the swipe left freestyle just for the F of it. You smart dummy." For clarity. Eva's maiden name is Pigford. This isn't the first time he's taken aim at Eva on social media. McCall has shared photos of her with strange captions and ranted about his ex online. Eva has spoken openly about the alleged domestic violence she's endured at the hands of McCall, claims she has a restraining order against him, and stated she regularly moves homes because she doesn't feel safe.