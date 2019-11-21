Kevin McCall is still up to his questionable antics. Following his cryptic posts about Chris Brown, his courtroom brawl that led to his arrest and then his ask to be on Kanye West's Jesus Is King II produced by Dr. Dre, the musician has now updated his followers with some new content on his Instagram.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A recent video to Kevin's feed sees him trying to fight an unknown man in Atlanta as a woman tries to calm him down. "Imma chill out just stop threatening me I don’t play like that. Period. I pray for peace but I prepare for war! respect thy self," he captioned the clip.

His last share to his feed shows his Cash App username asking his followers to send him money in support of music that's yet to be released. "Support a real ni**a. New music coming this week. New visuals New merch A new CRAZE...I got you. Now take care of me so I can do my job for you. Properly," he wrote.

Kevin recently shared that he plans to sue the courtroom that arrested him. "I was injured and they lied on me. They showed me talking to the people which is an amendment right. Everybody got the freedom of speech, and this is a free country the last time I checked," he said.