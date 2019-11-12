The events that have taken place in Kevin McCall's life just continue to spiral out of control. Things started up again when Kevin shared some cryptic posts to his Instagram followed by an altercation with cops where he told them his name was God. All this and more has been going down during Kevin's custody battle with Eva Marcille as he fights for full custody and more child support from his ex.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kevin recently attended court regarding his daughter and broadcasted his attendance on Instagram Live. When a police officer told him he wasn't allowed to film, it allegedly led to a physical altercation that resulted in his arrest. "I guess while [Kevin] was going into court he got into a fight with security because he's crazy, like I've told the world a million times," Eva said of her ex. "[He] apparently has some cases that were pending already. He's on probation for domestic violence against someone else and so, that case is in a few months and now he's being detained for something else, so..."

The Blast now reports that Kevin has been released after spending five days behind bars. The publication says Kevin posted an $11,500 bond. He's been charged with Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree as well as four other charges: "misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officer."

If convicted, Kevin faces up to five years in jail.