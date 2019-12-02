Eva Marcille may have purchased a new home as a way to secure more security from her abusive ex Kevin McCall but that doesn't mean he won't continue his questionable social media posts about her. Things between the exes began when Kevin attended court in a fight for custody of their child Marley but things got derailed when he was arrested for assault.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After the event, Kevin claimed he would sue saying he was set up and still continued to post questionable throwback images of Eva on his Instagram feed. Eva has previously detailed how she was a victim of domestic abuse by Kevin and ended things for the safety of their daughter. More recently, Kevin has updated his Instagram feed again with a clip of Eva as a guest on The Real discussing how important her daughter has been to her life.

“When it comes to Marley she gave my life like a resurgence, I enjoyed life and it was good to me," she said. "But when I had my daughter like I really learned the reason for living. All that it took to get it and have her I would do it all over again.”

Kevin captioned the clip with the following: "#readbetweenthelines (before you comment just remember only jealous people type negative comments show us how jealous you are of Kevin in the comments section provided below) now Go!"