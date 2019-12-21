Lately, news surrounding Kevin McCall has concerned his legal battle with ex-girlfriend Eva Marcille or his ongoing court cases. He's recently had his petition for full custody of his daughter Marley Rae dismissed by a Georgia judge and the singer-songwriter is still facing charges of domestic violence, assault, and trespassing. It's been a rough 2019 for McCall, to say the least, and he's returned to social media to accuse a few artists of biting his style.



Noel Vasquez / Stringer / Getty Images

McCall took to his Instagram story to share a snippet of himself singing on Chris Brown's single "No Bullsh*t." McCall helped C. Breezy pen the track, so he took a moment to not only highlight the beloved jam but to showcase others who he believes stole the sound. He wrote on his Instagram Story that "Imitation is the highest form of flattery" before the slide eased into Drake's "Marvin's Room" and later to Tank's "#BDay" featuring Siya, Sage The Gemini, and Chris Brown.

The singer took snippets of each song and insinuated that the Drake and Tank copied "No Bullsh*t" to craft their singles. The tracks in their entireties don't mirror one another, but McCall insists that someone, somewhere, was imitating his vibe. We've included all three tracks below, so let us know if you agree with McCall and can hear the similarities.