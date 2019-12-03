At the top of last month, Kevin McCall attended court in an attempt to gain custody of his child with ex Eva Marcille. While he was there, he got into a physical altercation with a security guard after he was filming in court. "Imma get mines. They gon' have to give her to me. Marley, your daddy finna get you baby, love you," Kevin said in the clip before he and the officer got into it.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Following the event, Kevin announced they he was going to sue the courthouse claiming that he was a victim. "I feel I was targeted 'cause he couldn't even tell what I was doin'. He told me no FaceTiming. Now, that's a specific command, no FaceTiming. You could be FaceTiming somebody to have them come there and meet me," Kevin said. TMZ now reports that before Kevin laid down any charges, he's been hit with three. According to the publication, Kevin is charged with "obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property in the second degree." The last of the latter is a felony.

Kevin is accused of intentionally damaging the officer's glasses, striking him and making threats of aggravated assault.