Kevin Hart's life got turned upside down last month when he was a passenger of his own whip that went off-road and crashed. The actor was rushed to emergency and underwent surgery that was successful but it's been reported that he's been having difficulty walking and has to undergo months of therapy until he's back to his full self.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Due to the latter, Kevin was granted an extension on one of his pending lawsuits with Stand Up Digital who sued the actor for not holding up his end of a deal to promote a video game. Kevin already got an extension on the initial court date due to his car accident that pushed back the hearing to October 1st from the original September 9th date and now another push back has been requested, The Blast reports.

Kevin's team filed documents that read the following: “Defendant Kevin Hart just started physical rehabilitation and will not be ambulatory for at least another two months.” A judge has yet to rule on the matter but we assume Kevin will be granted the pass considering how much pain he must be in.

After the accident, Kevin was reported to be in good spirits and just "grateful to be alive."