By now, you've read reports about Kevin Hart's frightening accident that took place over Labor Day Weekend. The comedian reportedly sustained "massive injuries" resulting from a car crash that occurred in Los Angeles. Hart was riding as a passenger as someone drove his Plymouth Barracuda through the hills of Mulholland Highway when the vehicle swerved off the road.

According to reports, the driver and another passenger, a woman, were pinned inside of the vehicle that landed in a ditch. Hart underwent back surgery to mend his injuries, and according to his wife Eniko, the actor is doing just fine. While friends, fans, and loved ones of Hart are thrilled that he is expected to make a full recovery, TMZ reports that it could be months before he's back in tip-top shape.

The publication states that Hart is expected to be released from the hospital later this week, but his rehabilitation process could take months. While doctors were working on making sure that there was no serious damage done to Hart during the accident, internet trolls spread false rumors that the actor was permanently paralyzed. Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened on the road that caused the accident, but it's reported that alcohol was not a factor.