As we know, Kevin Hart was in a nasty car crash this past weekend that forced him to undergo emergency back surgery. While the surgery was a success, the Jumanji actor will have to undergo months of recovery in rehab which also means his court dates will have to be put on hold. According to The Blast, Kevin's $7 million lawsuit with Stand Up Digital that was set to begin trial on September 9th will now be postponed to a later date

Stand Up Digital did not object and agreed to share an update on the case on October 1st until a new trial date is set.



The lawsuit was filed last year by the company who sued the actor for the not upholding his promises to promote a video game, Gold Ambush. The mobile game was set to debut but then Kevin was involved in a sex tape scandal and Stand Up Digital claimed they were neglected.

"Instead, the public face of the game, Kevin Hart, went MIA during the crisis, leaving Stand Up Digital alone to deal with the aftermath … Instead of Gold Ambush being launched on the Apple store and receiving positive gaming press coverage, Apple refused to permit the game to launch, Gold Ambush was subjected to scathing press releases and gaming commentary mocking the family nature of the game in the light of Hart’s scandal," they stated.