Last night, misfortune struck after Kevin Hart and two others suffered "massive injuries" while driving Hart's Plymouth Barracuda. According to TMZ's initial report, the car swerved off the Mulholland Highway and ended up 10 feet from the road. While one of the passengers, an unnamed female, managed to escape without injuries, both Hart and the vehicle's driver suffered serious back injuries. Now, TMZ has provided another update, confirming that Hart has since undergone successful back surgery.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed by Hart's team, TMZ indicates that the beloved comedian did indeed walk away from the scene, albeit with assistance from his bodyguard. Now, with surgery having been performed, Hart is expected to spend a few recovery days in the hospital. The vehicle's driver, Jared Black, is also currently spending time in a hospital, though his condition remains unknown.

Many have voiced their support for Kevin, Black, and his fiance, including celebrities like T.I., Bryan Cranston, and more. We would like to add our voices to the mix, offering everyone involved in the accident a speedy recovery.

