In case you missed it, Kevin Hart was involved a bad car accident this weekend in Malibu Hills, California. The Jumanji star was reportedly a passenger in one of his classic cars, a blue Plymouth Barracuda, when the driver lost control and swerved off the Mulholland Highway, crashing through a wooden fence and plunging down a gully around 1am Sunday morning.

Reports say that Hart and the driver sustained major back injuries and were were treated at a local hospital, with a third passenger also involved and not sustaining major injuries. It's said the driver and third passenger were found pinned under the crushed roof, which the local fire department had to saw off. Thankfully, Kevin Hart is expected to make a full recovery in time, but not before needing a possible back surgery first.

Following this weekend’s scare however, many of Hart's co-stars and peers took to social media to offer up their support & wish him a speedy recovery. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bryan Cranston, T.I., Marlon Wayans, and Terry Crews are just a few of the names mentioned (below). Check it out.