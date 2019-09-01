Kevin Hart was involved in a car accident at 1 AM on Sunday morning (September 1) according to TMZ. The world-famous comedian and actor was testing out his gorgeous Plymouth Barracuda, a classic muscle car. Reports claim Kevin wasn't driving, but he was in the vehicle along with 2 other people. The Barracuda swerved off the road in the Malibu Hills off the Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video shows Kevin's Barracuda deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road. The roof of the car was crushed in by the accident. Cops told TMZ that Kevin and the driver both suffered "major back injuries."The third passenger, a female, was reported to not be in need of medical treatment.

Cops say that the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol during the accident. Kevin was taken out of the vehicle first and according to a witness, a member of his security team picked him up. Kevin resides near the accident and police say he went home "to get medical attention." Hart bought the car not too long ago to celebrate his 40th birthday. Although reports claim that Kevin is doing alright, we are wishing him the speediest of recoveries after the accident.