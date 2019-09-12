Kevin Hart is one of the biggest comedians in the world so it came as a big shock when it was revealed last week that he had been in a horrific car accident which left him with three spinal fractures. Entertainers throughout the industry rushed to show their support for Hart who has spent the last ten days recovering in the hospital. Updates on Hart have been few and far between although it's been known from the start that he's okay and understandably shaken up by the whole ordeal.

According to TMZ, there is a positive development in this story as Hart has been released from the hospital and will now begin physical therapy at a live-in rehab center. Hart will be able to take as much time as he needs to start walking without pain again and will surely benefit from round-the-clock care.

James Gourley/Getty Images

Those close to Hart say he's actually in pretty good spirits after the crash and is "grateful to be alive." They also claim they are trying to get the rehab done as quickly as possible so that he can come home and get back to his career.

Hart has been through a lot these last two weeks so we wish him the best of luck on his road to recovery.