Kevin Gates is not an artist known for biting his tongue, and the Hip-Hop community has definitely witnessed that several times over the last handful of months thanks to his NSFW "Super General" freestyle and his incredibly open Caresha Please interview. The Khaza rapper recently made a guest appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast on Spotify, and throughout the interview, Kevin Gates discussed everything from the late FBG Duck to his relationship with NBA YoungBoy.

One excerpt that has already started going viral on social media, however, features Kevin Gates' controversial take on the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.



Kevin Gates makes it clear that he does not support the Black Lives Matter movement in any shape or form, and to justify his position, he brings attention to the violence and lack of support that he has seen in his own community.

"I don't support Black Lives Matter because who they matter to?" he explains. "We kill each other all day. We talk about each other all day. You know who talks about me the most on the internet? N*ggas. N*ggas. You know what's worse than a n*gga? Two of 'em! Make you don't want to be a n*gga."

"Yeah, man. It don't be nobody else talking about me. It be n*ggas — my own people that look like me," Kevin Gates continues. "Talk about me like a dog. Kick me when I'm down. Can't wait. 'Look at Gates!' Went to jail, they celebrated, clapped their hands, and was happy. I don't look at color and see race no more. I see real and fake — that's it."

Despite the polarizing nature of his statement, many fans have expressed understanding and support for Kevin Gates in The Neighborhood Talk's comment section. One user wrote, "I mean… I kind of see where he coming from…," while another commented, "He just stated an unpopular opinion BLM really do start with us."

Rising Atlanta-based rapper Omerettà The Great also shared her thoughts on Kevin Gates' perspective by simply commenting, "Facts."



What do you think about Kevin Gates' Black Lives Matter comments? Listen to a preview of Kevin Gates Off The Record interview below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.