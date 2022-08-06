Kevin Gates has been trending consistently over the last few weeks. While his album Khaza, which was released in June, brought him a lot of attention, it's his recent interviews that have kept him in the news cycle. Ever since the father of two sat down to have a conversation with Yung Miami on her podcast, Caresha Please, social media hasn't stopped questioning his claims.

One person, in particular, was so confused by one of the rapper's accusations that he decided to get clarification on his own. DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, invited Gates to talk on his show Off The Record. The two men spoke about different topics ranging from Gates being related to Lil Durk to his views on adultery.

However, the subject that AK needed answers to dealt with science. During his interview with Yung Miami, the 36-year-old claimed that he started a woman's car battery with just his hands. The incident was brought up again with AK, to which the artist explained, "I just put my hands over the battery and prayed, 'Lord please let this woman battery start.'"

With a confused look on his face, Akademiks stated, "On a physics level, that's impossible." Adamant about what he'd done, Gates argued that the human body emits electricity, posing the argument of static shock between bodily contact. "That is so minuscule compared to what you need to start a car," AK reiterated.

In a sarcastic tone, Gates recounted the entire experience, saying that he made it up just to get attention from women. Check out the entire video below.