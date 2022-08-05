Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne.



This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his album, mental health, and more. He revealed that he and the late FBG Duck had a tight-knit relationship until his death. "Man, I met that n-gga when I first came out of jail. He came to my video shoot by himself. Real street n***a, man,” he said. “That n***a embraced me. That n***a got on the phone with his momma, man, [and she said], ‘If you tired of eating hotel food, baby, we’ll cook for you. Wassup?’ Momma Duck, I love you to death. You one of them gang members.”

However, the most shocking revelation was that he and Lil Durk are related. "You know what’s crazy? And I don’t even be telling people this — you know me and Durk is related? And he love me,” Gates said. “He don’t feel no kind of way about how I move. He Muslim, I’m Muslim. His daddy Muslim, also. Beautiful brother. Even when he said, he said, 'Even what happened to my son,' he said, 'I'm not choosing violence. I'mma be bigger.'”

Though Durk and FBG Duck's issues have been well-documented over the years, Gates said that he never felt like he needed to pick sides.

"Now, as far as what they got going on, that ain’t my business to get in that. I ain’t gon’ speak on it, because it ain’t my business," he added.

Check out the full clip below.