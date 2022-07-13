Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Miami's coming back for the second episode in the podcast series with special guest Kevin Gates, who is fresh off of the release of Khaza. If the trailer is any indication, there will be very few discussions surrounding music. Revolt shared the teaser earlier today which opens with Miami asking, "Are you ready for the smoke?"

"I don't want no smoke but I ain't turnin' nothin' down," he says in the clip before launching into Miami's inquiry about Gates' relationship with his cousin. The rapper explained that a family informed him that he was related to the woman he was sleeping with but he exclaimed, "I ain't 'bout to stop!"

The minute-long clip also leads Miami to ask Gates about foreplay, and whether he's capping about his freaky side on records. After Gates goes into explicit detail about eating booty, Miami requests to see the Louisiana rapper's tongue to which he responds, "When?"

By the end of the trailer, Yung Miami is left speechless by Kevin Gates and his transparency. The episode airs on Revolt TV on July 14th at 5 p.m.. Watch the trailer below.