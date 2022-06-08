That fine line between business and pleasure has been blurred now that Yung Miami has set forth her own series via REVOLT. Sean "Diddy" Combs is adding another talk show platform to his growing network and apparently, it stars none other than Yung Miami. Today (June 8), REVOLT announced that the City Girls star would be hosting Caresha Please, a title that was taken from a viral social media moment.

For months, there have been all sorts of rumors about Diddy and Yung Miami, and the gossip about their romance was confirmed after Miami got into a heated back and forth with Diddy's "friend," Gina Huynh.

For the premiere episode that launches tomorrow, Diddy will sit down with his leading lady as Yung Miami's first guest. The press release states that they will discuss their careers, his new label Love Records, and their relationship, but the trailer clearly shows the Florida hitmaker grilling her beau. In the clip, Yung Miami fires off questions to him about their connection, if he's a cheater, and all things that would make anyone uncomfortable.

"You woke up and we was trending. What was that about?" she asked before it cuts to Diddy stammering to find an answer. "What you like about me? Why you f*ckin' with a City Girl?"

This episode will surely bring all the attention, so. make sure to check out the trailer below and tune in tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET for the full conversation. “Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off-limits,” said Yung Miami.