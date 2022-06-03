Yung Miami told Gina Huynh "I ain't coming off [Diddy]" amidst the women's feud over the multihyphenate last month, and it appears as though she's a woman of her word. Earlier this week, a slew of celebrities headed out to a grand party in celebration of Quality Control's P on his birthday, and the rumoured lovers were in attendance.

Cameras inside the event captured Sean Combs and his alleged boo getting down on the dancefloor, and though they didn't get as wild as Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine, they still appeared to be having a great time and were dressed to the nines.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

While Diddy looked sharp in a suit, Miami looked as luxurious and expensive as ever, showing off her thighs underneath the sheer skirt of her bejewelled, deep v-neck gown by Valdrin Sahiti.

"About last night," the City Girl captioned the photo dump that she shared, which kicks off with a photo of her standing statuesque, revealing how her outfit hugs her curves.





Other uploads provide a backshot of the look, pictures with friends (including her partner in rhyme JT and the birthday boy himself) and of course, a few cheeky snapshots with Diddy – one of which sees the two having a private conversation outdoors near the window, and the other about to cheers a round of drinks.





The day before all the drama with Combs' other love interest kicked off, Miami shared a video on her Story of her twerking up a story at a Billboard Music Awards afterparty as he happily watched on – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.