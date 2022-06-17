Kevin Gates Delivers On His Latest Album "Khaza"

Kevin Gates has been revving up for the release of his third studio album, Khaza all year. The rapper came through with a handful of singles over the past few months, including "Big Lyfe" and "Bad For Me," in anticipation of the project but he picked up the momentum last week after the release of his "Super General" freestyle.

Today, he delivered Khaza in all of its 19-song glory. The project includes the aforementioned singles as well as "Thinkin' With My Dick" ft. Juicy J, which gained significant traction in recent months, thanks to TikTok. Aside from the Three 6 Mafia member, Kevin Gates holds down the entirety of the project on his own with production being handled by T-Minus, Nick Mira, DJ Chose, Go Grizzly, and more.

Check out the latest from Gates below.