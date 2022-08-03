Kevin Gates continued to defend his explicit "Super General" freestyle during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. In the song, Gates raps in vivid detail about having sexual fantasies with Beyoncé.

Discussing the song, Gates elaborated that he means no disrespect to Jay-Z, to whom the former Destiny Child singer is married.

“I’m sitting in a trap out around the monsters,” he reminisced. “Just looking at TV… saying ‘Man, I swear to God.’ When I said that, everybody feel like that. They just scared of saying it. I ain’t scared to say it.”



Rachel Murray / Getty Images

“If somebody said that about your lady, your queen?” DJ Envy asked, turning things back on Gates.

Gates responded: “You’re supposed to. That will feel good. You supposed to fantasize about what I got. Even your dreams every night, [you know] yeah, I’m punching [expletive] her living your dreams. I don’t want nothing that don’t nobody else want.”

In the lyrics to "Super General," Gates even states that he doesn't mean any disrespect to Jay-Z: “Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that’s my n***a/ Don’t know if they into swingin’, Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her p##s all over this d##k, respectfully, her body shiver.”

Speaking on The Breakfast Club isn't the first time Gates has come forward to defend the lyrics. Back in June, he appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he admitted that he "would drink your [Beyoncé] piss."

"Super General" also features lyrics about Rubi Rose, who responded to her inclusion during an appearance on the podcast, Lip Service.

Check out Gates' appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

[Via]