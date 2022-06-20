Kevin Gates says that he would drink Beyoncè's piss after name-dropping her on his freestyle, “Super General.” Gates discussed the sexually explicit lyrics to the song during an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, last week.

When asked about his references to Rubi Rose, Gates began: "To be honest, and this is with all due respect, that's one of the most beautiful women in the world. I sit in the trap with all the monsters, they say the same thing. All I did is say what everybody thinks. You the most beautiful woman in the world. I would drink your piss."



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

"Beyoncè's piss obviously," the host confirmed.

"Right here on my mouth," Gates stated. "I speak for the n****s that's incarcerated, that sit there and watch these people on the TV and everything. This what everybody thinking."

He added that Jay-Z should be proud that so many people find his wife attractive.

"Ain't no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that's my n***a/Don't know if they into swingin', Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her piss all on this dick, respectfully, her body shiver," Gates raps on the track.

While Beyoncè has yet to respond to Gates' lyrics, Rubi Rose recently said that "it’s cool," as long as it's kept to just music.

Gates shared his latest album, Khaza, with fans last week. The project includes just one feature in Juicy J for the single, "Thinkin' With My Dick."

Check out Gates' full comments on The Bootleg Kev Podcast below.