Rubi Rose says that she's "cool" with Kevin Gates name-dropping her on his track, “Super General," but only because it's a song. She discussed the sexually explicit lyrics with Angela Yee on the podcast, Lip Service.

“I’m not gonna lie,” Rose said when asked about the track. “In a song, it’s cool.”

Lee quoted the full lyrics from “Super General," which read, “Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my ceilin’/With my tongue deep in yo’ ass while I kiss all on yo’ kitty/Put that dick deep in yo’ back and make you cum all on this missile/Put yo’ hands behind yo’ back and smack yo’ ass, I’m in yo’ kidneys.”



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Rose had given a brief acknowledgment of the song when it first dropped, labeling Gates to be "freaky as hell" on Twitter.

Later in the interview, Rose also discussed her sex life more broadly, admitting that she only recently "learned how to orgasm."

After remarking that she'd lie in past encounters, she explained: "I didn't know sex was supposed to feel good for a girl... there's so much I didn't know about sex until recently."

Earlier this week, Gates dropped off his long-awaited third studio album, Khaza. The project boasts just one feature in Juicy J. At a separate point, additional vocals are credited to Gucci Mane.

Check out Rose's comments about “Super General" below.

